Markham Weather Forecast
MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
