Our View: Vote! The very direction of Duluth could be on the line with today's primary election

It’s only the primary, right? Well, yeah, a primary election is being held today in Duluth. But “only” a primary? No way. In spite of the lack of interest in primaries in general and in local-only primaries in particular, which lack the buzz of gubernatorial or national or statewide races, today’s vote is still impactful. Still significant. So much so that eligible voters can make a point of not missing it — of not skipping it.