Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosamond, CA

Tuesday sun alert in Rosamond — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(ROSAMOND, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rosamond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0bNDJzkG00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond, CA
191
Followers
554
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosamond, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Rosamond, CAPosted by
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rosamond

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rosamond: Sunday, August 15: Haze; Monday, August 16: Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly

Comments / 0

Community Policy