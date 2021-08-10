Daily Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



