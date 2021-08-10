Cancel
Carencro, LA

Carencro Daily Weather Forecast

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bNDJgDh00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

