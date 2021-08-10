Cancel
Monaca, PA

Tuesday set for rain in Monaca — 3 ways to make the most of it

Monaca (PA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(MONACA, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Monaca Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monaca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bNDJMlH00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

