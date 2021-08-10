Cancel
Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bNDJIEN00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elmwood Park, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

