Elmwood Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
