Elmwood Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



