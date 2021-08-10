Cancel
Cottondale, AL

Weather Forecast For Cottondale

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
COTTONDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNDJGSv00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

