Rainy forecast for Lecanto? Jump on it!

(LECANTO, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lecanto Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lecanto:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.