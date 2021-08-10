Cancel
Cottonwood, CA

Cottonwood Daily Weather Forecast

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bNDJAAZ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

