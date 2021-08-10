Cancel
Corydon, IN

Corydon Daily Weather Forecast

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bNDJ9N500

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

