Corydon Daily Weather Forecast
CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
