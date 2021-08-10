Cancel
Polk City, FL

Polk City Weather Forecast

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

POLK CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bNDJ7bd00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City, FL
