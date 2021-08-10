Daily Weather Forecast For Owings
OWINGS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
