Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake Beach, MD

Chesapeake Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bNDJ5qB00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach, MD
136
Followers
555
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake Beach, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy