Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentwood, LA

Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Posted by 
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

KENTWOOD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bNDJ4xS00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Kentwood, LA
223
Followers
555
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kentwood, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Kentwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KENTWOOD, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kentwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy