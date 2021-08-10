Falling Waters Weather Forecast

FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 98 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



