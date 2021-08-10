Cancel
Falling Waters, WV

Falling Waters Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bNDJ34j00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Falling Waters, WV
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

