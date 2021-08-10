Cancel
Millbrook, AL

Millbrook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MILLBROOK, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bNDJ2C000

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

