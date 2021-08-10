Tuesday rain in Blue Ridge meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Blue Ridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Ridge:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.