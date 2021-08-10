Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Ridge, GA

Tuesday rain in Blue Ridge meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Blue Ridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNDIrn500

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge, GA
302
Followers
556
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Blue Ridge, GAPosted by
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Blue Ridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blue Ridge: Thursday, August 12: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 13: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Saturday, August 14: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, August

Comments / 0

Community Policy