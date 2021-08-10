Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

2 Tampa Bay area residents win in Florida Lottery promo

By Emily McCain
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8OW3_0bNDIljx00

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the final drawing in its Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion and two of the winners are from the Tampa Bay area.

Kathleen Powers, of Lakeland, won a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck. The new pick-up was the top prize.

Brent Marlow, of Bradenton, was one of the second prize winners. Marlow and Billy Hassett, of Naples, each won a VIP getaway trip for two to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey.

In addition, 40 third prize winners each got $1,000. Click here for a full list.

The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off game launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2019-20.

Comments / 1

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bradenton, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#The Florida Lottery#Trucks Bucks#Trips Promotion#Guy Harvey Edition#Vip#Eetf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy