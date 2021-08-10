Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwood, TN

Rockwood Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ROCKWOOD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bNDIkrE00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood, TN
180
Followers
550
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwood, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockwood Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Rockwood, TNPosted by
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Rockwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROCKWOOD, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy