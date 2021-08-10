Cancel
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bNDIYDO00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

