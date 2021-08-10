Cancel
Monticello, KY

Tuesday rain in Monticello: Ideas to make the most of it

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(MONTICELLO, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Monticello, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monticello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bNDIUgU00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

