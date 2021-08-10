Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springtown, TX

Weather Forecast For Springtown

Posted by 
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SPRINGTOWN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bNDITnl00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown, TX
183
Followers
550
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springtown, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy