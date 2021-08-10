Cancel
Clio, MI

Tuesday rain in Clio meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Clio (MI) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(CLIO, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clio Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bNDIQ9a00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Clio (MI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clio

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clio: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms

