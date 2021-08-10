Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadbourn, NC

Weather Forecast For Chadbourn

Posted by 
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bNDIPGr00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn, NC
153
Followers
557
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadbourn, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Chadbourn, NCPosted by
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CHADBOURN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chadbourn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy