Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

State of Maryland Launches “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” Campaign to Promote Childhood Vaccinations For Back to School Season

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIBoK_0bNDIMru00

ANNAPOLIS, MD —Governor Larry Hogan today announced “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate,” a new campaign to encourage parents and guardians to get their children caught up on routine vaccinations prior to the beginning of the new school year.

To emphasize the importance of routine vaccinations, Governor Hogan declared August as Immunization Awareness Month . In addition, through the state’s $1 million VaxU promotion , all 12- to 17-year-old Marylanders who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a $50,000 scholarship. This week’s winners are from Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

Watch the campaign PSA here.

“We are working with pediatricians and other health care providers to prioritize well-child visits, and our local health departments are standing up vaccination clinics to help safely welcome children back to school,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

According to ImmuNet, Maryland’s immunization information system, April 2020 saw the greatest decline in the number of vaccinations given to children from birth to age 18, with a decrease of 46% when compared to April 2019. For routine childhood vaccinations, the largest decreases occurred in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine—a decrease of 71%—and the chickenpox vaccine—a decrease of 68%.

“As we reopen schools this year for full time in-person learning, it’s important to remember that school enrollment requires students to be up-to-date on routine vaccinations,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Particularly after last year’s experience with prolonged closures due to COVID-19, our children cannot afford any more time away from the academic and social-emotional support of their school communities.”

“Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” includes TV public service announcements and digital media in English and Spanish featuring pediatricians and other healthcare professionals reminding parents to schedule an appointment to bring children up-to-date on their vaccinations. The campaign also encourages parents to view their children’s official vaccination records online at MyIRMobile.com , a free and secure portal where users can access official copies of their records and those of their family members.

Both the Maryland Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MDAAP) and the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians (MDAFP) recommend that children resume routine checkups and get their recommended immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Routine childhood vaccinations are essential to keeping our children safe and delays can cause regional and national outbreaks of preventable diseases that put our most vulnerable at high risk,” said MDAAP President Debbie Badawi, MD, FAAP. “We strongly urge all families to check with their child’s pediatrician to ensure that they are up-to-date and maximally protected.”

“COVID-19 did not make other vaccine-preventable illnesses go away,” added MDAFP President Jocelyn Hines, MD, MBA. “All vaccines are extensively tested for safety and efficacy before being approved or authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Please get your children vaccinated now before school begins.”

Maryland’s back-to-school immunization requirements are available from the MDH Center for Immunization. For a list of local health department back-to-school vaccination clinics, visit www.marylandvax.org .

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site for Marylanders ages 12 or older, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).  For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov

The post State of Maryland Launches “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” Campaign to Promote Childhood Vaccinations For Back to School Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Back To School#Vaccinations#Marylanders#Mdaap#Mdafp#Faap#Covidvax Maryland Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“Maternal Health Crisis” Behind Push to Extend Medicaid Postpartum Coverage

BALTIMORE — Maternal mortality rates are higher for women of color, and the issue is getting renewed attention from state and federal lawmakers. A Maryland legislator said the state needs to do more to prevent racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-Montgomery County, speaking at an online event on birthing inequities, pointed […] The post “Maternal Health Crisis” Behind Push to Extend Medicaid Postpartum Coverage appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

2020 Census Data for Maryland Released by U.S. Census Bureau

(August 12, 2021) BALTIMORE, MD – The U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) today released the 2020 Census data, indicating Maryland had a 7.0% increase in population since 2010, from 5,773,553 people in 2010 to 6,177,224 people in 2020. The summary population data for all Maryland counties and Baltimore City can be found here.  The full data released by the […] The post 2020 Census Data for Maryland Released by U.S. Census Bureau appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HomelessPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health awards $48 million in mental health and substance use grant funds

–The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced $48 million in grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Approved by SAMHSA in June, the funding will support more than 15 initiatives to create and expand mental health and substance use services statewide, with the distribution of funds slated to start this month.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Department Announces Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics

LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 10, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. The following vaccines will be available: Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough) Meningococcal (meningitis) HPV (human papillomavirus) Varicella (chicken pox) MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) MMRV (measles, mumps, […] The post St. Mary’s Health Department Announces Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Historic Sotterley Awarded Grants from Maryland Humanities and Maryland Heritage Area Authority for Common Ground Programming

Hollywood, MD – “We are so honored to continue working with two organizations such as Maryland Humanities and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority that have once again demonstrated their dedication to Sotterley’s mission and work. They continue to make impactful projects like Common Ground possible and we are grateful for their support,” said, Nancy Easterling, Sotterley’s Executive Director.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for August 8-14, 2021

The Southern Maryland Chronicle Week in Review is a round-up of the week’s biggest stories or important stories you may have missed. Calvert County: Two Indicted for Animal Cruelty involving Dogfighting: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on July 19, 2021, the Calvert County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rodney Carlton Rance, 52, of […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for August 8-14, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EducationPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS Keeps Masks Mandate, Will Review Bi-Weekly

Leonardtown, MD- The St. Mary’s County Schools Superintendent, J. Scott Smith announced today that St. Mary’s County Public Schools(SMCPS) will continue its mask mandate for all students and faculty at its facilities for at least the next 2 weeks. On July 29, 2021, Superintendent Smith announced that between August 2 and for the following 2 […] The post SMCPS Keeps Masks Mandate, Will Review Bi-Weekly appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Update on Top 10 and Bottom 10 Skilled Nursing Home Facilities in Maryland Ranked by Staff Vaccination Rates

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced an update on the top 10 and bottom 10 nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced 18 nursing home facilities that did not submit […] The post Update on Top 10 and Bottom 10 Skilled Nursing Home Facilities in Maryland Ranked by Staff Vaccination Rates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Awarded Federal Grant to Establish National Model for Foster Family Development

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that the State of Maryland was awarded a four-year grant by the federal Children’s Bureau to create a Center of Excellence for Foster Family Development – the only grant of its kind awarded in the country. The program being created by the Department of Human […] The post Maryland Awarded Federal Grant to Establish National Model for Foster Family Development appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Implements Mask Mandate for all Citizens and Staff

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 11, 2021 – Due to the recent emergence of the coronavirus delta variant, and consistent with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all individuals entering the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, including the courthouse personnel, staff, and the general public are required to wear a mask. On Aug. 6, 2021, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Ninth Administrative Order clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and Judicial Branch facilities, effective Aug. 9, 2021.
WildlifePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Tale of survival continues for Chesapeake’s famous manatee

Florida wildlife officials on Feb. 5 rescued a 1,100-pound male manatee in Florida after he was spotted swimming sideways, a signal of distress. Suffering from malnutrition and severe pneumonia, he was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation. A record number of manatees has perished in Florida this year in what experts are calling an unprecedented […] The post Tale of survival continues for Chesapeake’s famous manatee appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New SMCHD COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine Site in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 11, 2021) – Effective August 16, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer COVID-19 testing at the new Behavioral Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (formerly PNC Bank). COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program office. Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccination will also be available at the Hub beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata’s Ian Herd Sworn in as Student Member of Charles Co. Board of Education

La Plata, MD- La Plata High School senior Ian Herd is sworn in today by Sherri Hancock, clerk of the circuit court, as the Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County. This is Herd’s second term as a student member. He is the first CCPS student in almost 20 years to serve […] The post La Plata’s Ian Herd Sworn in as Student Member of Charles Co. Board of Education appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant Employee Obtains Plant Operator Certification

August 13, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach is pleased to announce the recent certification obtained by Emily Grace, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant employee as a Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) Certified Class 5A Plant Operator.  “Our employees are one of the greatest assets we can provide to our Town citizens. […] The post Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant Employee Obtains Plant Operator Certification appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pet Regret: Half of new pet owners in Maryland; are experiencing post-pandemic pet regret, poll reveals

1 in 5 new pet owners said they were influenced after seeing others post their cute pets on social media. 53% admit they did no prior research before getting their pet during the pandemic.  Infographic showing pet regret stats. PPD: Post-Pet Depression… After being thrown into the deep end of a global pandemic, you may have found […] The post Pet Regret: Half of new pet owners in Maryland; are experiencing post-pandemic pet regret, poll reveals appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for August 13, 2021

Life on the Chesapeake is all about family and friends, a good boat, a good dog, and getting out on the water to enjoy it all. In many cases, this involves catching some blue crabs for a crab dinner together. Throughout the summer, anglers should continue to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for August 13, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism to Host “Volunteer Recognition Day” Honoring More Than 5,000 Volunteers During Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism will celebrate Governor Hogan’s “Volunteer Recognition Day” at the Maryland State Fair with giveaways, a “service wall,” and on-stage Governor’s Volunteer Certificate presentations.  “We are excited to celebrate the incredible volunteerism that Maryland has seen over the past years, and also recruit new volunteers to enter […] The post Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism to Host “Volunteer Recognition Day” Honoring More Than 5,000 Volunteers During Maryland State Fair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Seeks New Board Member Nominations

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is seeking interested individuals to fill voting membership vacancies. SMADC’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. We are committed to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable agricultural farming community in Southern Maryland. While […] The post Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Seeks New Board Member Nominations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Voter Suppression, Maryland Style

This is an expanded version of a column that appears in the August issue of The Business Monthly newspaper, serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties.  The headlines are full of worries about mounting voter suppression in many states, such as Texas, Georgia, and Wisconsin. But Maryland has long had its own form of voter suppression […] The post Voter Suppression, Maryland Style appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 2

Community Policy