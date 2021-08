Soon there will be talk laced with enthusiasm and expectation but first comes a dollop of realism – which Andros Townsend delivers with a wry smile. Everton have made a habit of spending big in the last five years, with Farhad Moshiri – the club’s whimsical major shareholder sanctioning buys that have cost in the region of £500million – but this summer, to date, there has been parsimony.