Austin ISD announces mask mandate for everyone on campus

Overnight, Austin ISD became the latest Texas school district to require all staff and students to wear masks.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday for anyone while on school properties, superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde announced late Monday at a school board meeting.

Dallas ISD also passed a similar mandate Monday night.

Meanwhile, Houston ISD trustees are set to vote Thursday on whether to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's orders and do the same.

"As a parent, I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some worry about what's going on right now," said HISD superintendent Millard House II. "We are not going to please everyone. Tough decisions take very courageous individuals and organizations to move forward with things like this."

And because there's no mask mandate in the city, some districts are coming up with options for families who may not be 100% ready to send their kids back to the classroom.

Districts like Fort Bend, Conroe and Cy-Fair are allowing some students to learn virtually this semester.

Officials from Conroe ISD announced they will be offering a limited virtual learning program to some students. The online program will start Aug. 23.

Fort Bend ISD followed up by announcing a similar program. Its new virtual program is set to launch Aug. 30 with limited enrollment.

In addition, Cy-Fair will hold a temporary virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.