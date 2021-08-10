Cancel
Tyler, TX

Texas Monthly's BBQ fest is making a stop in Tyler this fall

By Tyler Morning Telegraph
CBS19
CBS19
 5 days ago

This October, Texas Monthly's BBQ Fest will be traveling out of Austin and visiting other Texas cities, including a stop at Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue in Tyler.

The event, this year dubbed "BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition," will last from Oct. 9 to 17 and make three pit-stops in Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville.

"Austin has had the spotlight for our annual celebration every year, and we thought it was time to spread the barbecue love," Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly barbecue editor, said. "These areas have been building a barbecue community all their own, and we want to let them show that."

