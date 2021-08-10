Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Children’s Day

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Enjoy a free day of family fun in the sun celebrating the end of summer on the beautiful waterside lawn at the annual Children’s Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can enjoy lots of activities including games, crafts, a bike raffle, free snow cones, balloons, and lots more. Outside exhibitors include the local Fire Department and Rescue Squad and many more. Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services will have everyone dancing to kid-friendly tunes. Mathnasium of California will have fun activities related to math.

The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will provide a kiddie tractor pull and a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. Organizers encourage families to get there early – the first 200 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the Museum Division and sponsors.

The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and drinks.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum .

The post St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Children’s Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

