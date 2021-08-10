How should Syracuse help tenants and landlords? Mayoral candidates weigh in

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Schools should require masks for all when they reopen in September, said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Our goal with all of this is in-person learning,” McMahon said this afternoon. If students were not masked and a person in the classroom tests positive for Covid-19, the entire class would have to be quarantined. If students are masked, McMahon said, only those closest to the person who tested positive would have to be quarantined.