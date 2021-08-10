Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

How should Syracuse help tenants and landlords? Mayoral candidates weigh in

By Chris Baker
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York’s eviction moratorium expires at the end of this month, a policy shift that threatens to upend Syracuse’s housing and rental markets. Gov. Andrew Cuomo halted evictions early last year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses and schools to close. He’s extended the eviction moratorium multiple times since then, barring landlords from forcibly removing tenants who don’t pay rent.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 5

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Homelessness#Housing Authority#The Supreme Court#Democrat#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County recommends everyone in schools wear masks; sports should continue

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Schools should require masks for all when they reopen in September, said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Our goal with all of this is in-person learning,” McMahon said this afternoon. If students were not masked and a person in the classroom tests positive for Covid-19, the entire class would have to be quarantined. If students are masked, McMahon said, only those closest to the person who tested positive would have to be quarantined.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Firm denies lobbying Hochul for husband’s company

Albany, N.Y. — Disclosure filings submitted last year — stating that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was lobbied at least twice by a Buffalo firm representing Delaware North Companies — contained incorrect information, the firm maintained on Thursday. Delaware North Companies is the major Buffalo-based food, hospitality and gaming company where...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Masks now required for everyone indoors at St. Joe’s Amp

Masks are now required indoors for anyone attending an event at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview near Syracuse. That includes vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The mandate applies only to fully enclosed areas, such as the bathrooms. It does not apply to the partially enclosed seats underneath the venue’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 15, 2021: Cuomo resigns, Covid surges, infrastructure bill passes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he would resign in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo apologized, sort of, but also said his intentions were misinterpreted by the 11 women who lodged the allegations. The governor said he wanted to spare the state the distraction and spectacle of an impeachment trial, but political analysts said he had no choice as support among fellow Democrats evaporated and key staff began to defect.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse defense attorney Richard Priest dies at 88

Longtime defense attorney Richard Priest died this week at age 88, his family said Friday. Priest died at home surrounded by family, according to his daughter, Margaret Silky. He is survived by his wife Ellen, and his children Richard Jr., James, William, Robert, Linda Sheedy, Kathleen Celeste, Margaret Silky and Thomas.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of New York’s moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it was supposed to expire anyway. The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most...

Comments / 5

Community Policy