Yadkinville, NC

Yadkinville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bNDHzog00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

