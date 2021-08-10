Yadkinville Daily Weather Forecast
YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
