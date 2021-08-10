Yadkinville Daily Weather Forecast

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



