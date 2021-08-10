Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Quez Watkins still impressing at camp

By Geoffrey Knox
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to be excited about as we move towards the first preseason game. One of which is the emergence of what’s been one of the more troubling units on this roster, more often than not, since Andy Reid was pacing the sidelines a long time ago.

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLletsbeardown.com

Bears Linked To Eagles In Trade Talks.

The Chicago Bears continue to look good as training camp rolls along and preseason is just about to begin. While general manager Ryan Pace filled most of the holes on the team there's still a need at tackle with Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi dealing with injuries and yet to practice. To make it worse, backup Larry Borom suffered a concussion.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Do the Eagles have another tight end conundrum brewing?

With the season opener for the Eagles drawing closer, there’s still one question that has yet to be answered. The answer is probably a wholesome one to begin with and an upsetting one by season’s end. The Zach Ertz drama never really found a conclusion. No one knows what the relationship between him and Howie is like. After a year of endless rumors and trade whispers, he rolled up to camp with a new hairstyle and proceeded coach up young players and build a rapport with Jalen Hurts. But what does this mean in the long run?
NFL247Sports

Report: Jason Peters signs with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. It becomes the third stop that Peters has made in his NFL career. An undrafted free agent coming out of Arkansas in 2004, Peters signed his first NFL contract with...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Quez Watkins shines with highlight catches

Tonight marked the tenth 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. The Birds were in action in front of fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s what I observed! UPDATE: And here’s the accompanying BGN Radio practice recap podcast. PRACTICE NOTES. • The Eagles were in pads tonight. It was the longest...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

10 training camp thoughts from early Eagles training camp

Howdy folks! Been a moment for me on the Bleeding Green main page and BGN Radio, but there’s a reason for that. A bittersweet one, unfortunately. I am moving on to a new spot in the NFL media world, so this marks my final work at Bleeding Green and on the Eagles beat. To say that I’ve enjoyed it is too small; to say that I’ve learned from it is too meager. This is where I really cut my teeth, and as I step forward into a new role, I realize how much I’ve loved working here, and how much I owe the entire team and community. Eagles fans are lucky to have the best team coverage in all the NFL — it’s inarguable, really — and Bleeding Green is a cornerstone of that castle. BLG is truly a kingmaker and shepherd; the BGN community is in the best of hands. Make sure you show him some love, even when he’s getting grouchy about Carson Wentz months after he’s been traded — he does so much, so well.
NFLFOX Sports

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins trying to catch on as starter

Quez Watkins, the lowest pick of five wide receivers drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles over the past three years, has stood out the most this summer. The 2020 sixth-round pick carried his impressive training camp into the preseason opener, catching a bubble screen from Joe Flacco and turning it into a 79-yard touchdown in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Watkins also raced past a defender but couldn’t catch up to an overthrow by Jalen Hurts that could have been a 98-yard TD.
NFLfantasypros.com

Quez Watkins has been Eagles ‘best WR in camp’

Philadelphia Eagles’ beat reporter, Eliot Shorr-Parks, reports that Quez Watkins is moving up the depth chart and has been Philadelphia’s “best WR in camp since Smith went down”. (Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is not the news Jalen Reagor nor Travis Fulgham dynasty managers wanted to hear. Watkins,...
NFLchatsports.com

11 observations from Eagles training camp practice

Today marked the fifth 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. Here’s what I observed! (Stay tuned for our daily BGN Radio podcast recap that’ll be posted here once it’s live.) PRACTICE NOTES. • JALEN HURTS UPDATE: More up and down from Hurts. The good: He kicked 11-on-11s off with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy