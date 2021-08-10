Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Quez Watkins still impressing at camp

Howdy folks! Been a moment for me on the Bleeding Green main page and BGN Radio, but there’s a reason for that. A bittersweet one, unfortunately. I am moving on to a new spot in the NFL media world, so this marks my final work at Bleeding Green and on the Eagles beat. To say that I’ve enjoyed it is too small; to say that I’ve learned from it is too meager. This is where I really cut my teeth, and as I step forward into a new role, I realize how much I’ve loved working here, and how much I owe the entire team and community. Eagles fans are lucky to have the best team coverage in all the NFL — it’s inarguable, really — and Bleeding Green is a cornerstone of that castle. BLG is truly a kingmaker and shepherd; the BGN community is in the best of hands. Make sure you show him some love, even when he’s getting grouchy about Carson Wentz months after he’s been traded — he does so much, so well.