Chesapeake Beach, MD

Chesapeake Beach “postpones” “Taste the Beaches” again

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
August 6, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) -The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the postponement of the annual Taste the Beaches event, originally scheduled for September 18, 2021.

The Town planned to hold the Taste the Beaches event with the Town’s annual fireworks display serving as the finale; however, as COVID 19 cases continue to increase the Town plans to postpone the event. The Mayor and Town Council look forward to celebrating with you, as a community in person, when it is safe to do so.

The Calvert County Health Department recently provided information on the concerning jump in COVID cases in Calvert County. To read the article click here .

According to the Center for Disease Control, cases in Calvert County are up 48.48% in the last (7) seven days, with the County being considered to have a “Substantial” level of virus transmission. If you have already received your COVID vaccination read more information here on how to continue to protect yourself. If you have not received your vaccination please read more information here to learn how the COVID vaccine can protect you, and your family members, from a serious illness.

The post Chesapeake Beach "postpones" "Taste the Beaches" again appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

