AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: Smooth 1080p gaming at a 1440p price
“The AMD RX 6600 XT is a solid 1080p card in a time when GPU options are few and far between.”. Budget and 1080p gamers haven’t had a lot of graphics card options over the past several months, and AMD’s new RX 6600 XT is looking to solve that problem. It’s a card capable of delivering smooth 1080p gaming at high refresh rates, and it uses a cut-down core to help alleviate some supply issues. But its price stretches the definition of what it means to be a budget graphics card.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0