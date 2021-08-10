AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: Smooth 1080p gaming at a 1440p price

You know, AMD and NVIDIA are working on two performance monsters with the RADEON RX 7900 XT and the GeForce RTX 4090. The first card, with the red ones, could be engraved in MCM with two RDNA 3 graphics modules in 5 nm. for a total of no less than 15,360 stream processors, while the second card, produced by the Greens, would remain in the monolithic design but still offer no less than 18,432 Cuda cores, also recorded in 5nm.