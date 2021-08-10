Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: Smooth 1080p gaming at a 1440p price

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The AMD RX 6600 XT is a solid 1080p card in a time when GPU options are few and far between.”. Budget and 1080p gamers haven’t had a lot of graphics card options over the past several months, and AMD’s new RX 6600 XT is looking to solve that problem. It’s a card capable of delivering smooth 1080p gaming at high refresh rates, and it uses a cut-down core to help alleviate some supply issues. But its price stretches the definition of what it means to be a budget graphics card.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Radeon#1440p#1080p#Amd Radeon Rx 6600 Xt#Amd Rx 6600#Budget#Team Green#Msi#500w Power#Atx#Tsmc#Rx 6700 Xt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Retailphoronix.com

Hands On With The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

After the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was announced last week and ahead of the retail availability next week, today AMD's "unboxing embargo" has expired for this new RDNA2 graphics card focused on delivering high 1080p frame rates. The card we have been testing out under Linux is the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 6600 XT.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Consumption of 400,500 watts for the future NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and AMD RADEON RX 7900 XT

You know, AMD and NVIDIA are working on two performance monsters with the RADEON RX 7900 XT and the GeForce RTX 4090. The first card, with the red ones, could be engraved in MCM with two RDNA 3 graphics modules in 5 nm. for a total of no less than 15,360 stream processors, while the second card, produced by the Greens, would remain in the monolithic design but still offer no less than 18,432 Cuda cores, also recorded in 5nm.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

ASRock's Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX Brings Epic 1080p Gaming To SFF PCs

AMD recently announced the company's Radeon RX 6600 XT to expand its RDNA 2 products to the entry-level market. Although AMD markets the Radeon RX 6600 XT as capable of delivering epic 1080p gaming, the Navi 23 graphics card has yet to prove if it can hang with the best graphics cards. ASRock (via VideoCardz) has taken upon the task to prepare its Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX graphics card for small form factor and Mini-ITX systems.
Computerseteknix.com

Biostar Unveils AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card

BIOSTAR has today announced the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. The all-new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is designed to deliver exceptional high-framerate, high-fidelity 1080p gaming experiences. Offering 32 powerful compute units, 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory, and other advanced features, the BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT looks to represent the perfect 1080p gaming graphics card.
RetailTechRadar

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: find stock here

Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is no longer a tough question to answer, as you'll find these cards readily available at most major retailers in the US and the UK. The harder question is where to find them at their list price. Unfortunately, these cards are also incredibly expensive at the moment, with most available stock being listed for twice or triple the price.
Retailmmorpg.com

AMD RX 6600 XT Review

AMD’s latest release, the RX 6600 XT, takes aim at high refresh rate 1080p gaming. Much of the resolution discourse in gaming nowadays has been centered around 4K resolutions, be it console or PC gaming. However, AMD is looking to capture those users still rocking 1080p screens, users who are looking to game with max graphics and high refresh rates at 1080p. Does the 6600 XT make sense, especially for its reference card price, when stacked up against the competition?
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards unveiled

ASRock has unveiled its new range of Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards taking the form of the ASRock Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphic, ASRock Challenger Pro 8 GB OC, ASRock Challenger D 8 GB OC and ASRock Challenger ITX 8 GB. All the new graphics cards are based on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU technology amd are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering gamers support for are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, NVIDIA ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. Cooling on the graphics cards is provided by ASRock’s custom Striped Axial Fan delivering enhanced airflow to optimize cooling from not only the stripe structure on each fan blade but also the polishing surface on the bottom side.
Computerswccftech.com

XFX Releases Three New Radeon RX 6600 XT Series GPUs

XFX has released three AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT series GPUs on their website. The new graphics cards will showcase 128-bit bus, 8GBs of GDDR6 memory, and 2048 Stream Processors. It will offer the new L3 cache, aptly named Infinity Cache, with a total of 32MB, which is close to three times smaller than the Navi 22 GPU models. The three XFX RX 6600 XT models are the MERC308, the QICK308, and the SWFT210.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

ASRock first AMD partner to make a Mini ITX Radeon RX 6600 XT

Towards the end of the Where Gaming Begins: Ep. 4 unveiling event for the Radeon RX 6600 XT, AMD shared a slide proudly displaying a selection of cards from nine different partner firms. On the far left of the image below you can see the first AIB is ASRock, which is the only partner to display a single fan, and it is a much shorter card than any rival offers at this time.
ComputersHot Hardware

A Leaked AMD Radeon RX 6000 Navi 21 GPU With 8GB GDDR6 Has Us Puzzled

A new UserBenchmark database entry has us all kinds of intrigued because it seemingly references an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card that has not yet been released yet. There are multiple possibilities at play, including an early prototype that was ultimately scrapped. However, if this is indicative of a product that will ultimately get released, then AMD may have something especially interesting in the works.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT: In-store prices of 469,519 euros

We have just received a price confirmation for the AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT graphics cards. A card that will not be available in the MBA and whose “unsustainable” MSRP is 399 euros apart from a few dozen coins. For other custom cards, the prices should be between 469 and...
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Soon an AMD RADEON RX 6800 SE with 8 GB GDDR6 memory?

In reality, this is actually pretty unlikely, but this card has just turned up in the UserBenchmark database. So it is a NAVI 21 card with 8 GB of memory that was recorded in the software database and the latter performs better than an RX 6700 XT and slightly worse than an RX 6800.

Comments / 0

Community Policy