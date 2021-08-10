Cancel
Tolleson, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Tolleson

Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bNDHfPO00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 101 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

