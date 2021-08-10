Daily Weather Forecast For Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 100 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 100 °F, low 83 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 101 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.