Daily Weather Forecast For Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 101 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
