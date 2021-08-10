2 people hurt as plane makes hard landing

Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a plane that suffered a hard landing, injuring two people.

It happened in the area of State Road 60 and Coronet Road , not far from South Lakeland Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration reports the plane was a light sport Delta Jet-II.

"The Federal Aviation Administration will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA will investigate and does not identify people involved in aircraft accidents or incidents," it added.

A Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed two adult males suffered minor injuries as their ultra-light plane made a hard landing.

No other injuries have been reported.