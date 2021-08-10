Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, GA

A rainy Tuesday in Jasper — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Jasper (GA) Weather Channel
Jasper (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(JASPER, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jasper Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bNDHJBW00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jasper (GA) Weather Channel

Jasper (GA) Weather Channel

Jasper, GA
289
Followers
551
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jasper, GAPosted by
Jasper (GA) Weather Channel

Jasper Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Sunday, August 15: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, August

Comments / 0

Community Policy