HP’s new Chromebase All-in-One desktop is a striking iMac alternative

We start today’s deals with Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale, which has a vast selection of Apple devices, smart TVs, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more on sale. We start with the latest iPad models that are getting up to $100 savings. For instance, the gen-4 iPad Air is now up for grabs at just $500 on its WiFi-only variant with 64Gb storage space. And if you want the WiFi-only 256GB model, you can get yours for $650. Now, if you feel like LTE connectivity is a must, the 256GB model is going for $780, while the 64GB variant is selling for $630.