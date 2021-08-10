HP’s new Chromebase All-in-One desktop is a striking iMac alternative
HP has a new all-in-one desktop to take on Apple’s newly redesigned 24-inch M1 iMac computer. This time, the company is teaming up with Google to bring Chrome OS to its 21.5-inch Chromebase, an elegant all-in-one featuring a swiveling display, a conical speaker that doubles as the desktop’s floating stand, and a touchscreen. The latter is a feature that isn’t supported on any MacOS-powered computer to date.www.digitaltrends.com
