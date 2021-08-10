Home Depot hiring for new distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point

Three new Home Depot distribution centers have opened at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

The 1.5 million square-foot campus is expected to bring 500 new full and part-time jobs to Baltimore and provide even faster delivery options to customers in the region.

“By investing in our supply chain, we’ll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers – getting us closer to our goal of offering same day and next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot.

Currently, The Home Depot operates five distribution centers across the state of Maryland, servicing 42 stores.

Warehouse workers and drivers are still needed. Visit careers.homedepot.com if you wish to apply.

Amazon, Under Armour and Perdue are among the other companies already occupying the old Bethlehem Steel site, while McCormick & Co. has a facility under construction.