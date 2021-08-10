Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parrish, FL

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Parrish

Posted by 
Parrish (FL) Weather Channel
Parrish (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(PARRISH, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parrish:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bNDHDtA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Parrish (FL) Weather Channel

Parrish (FL) Weather Channel

Parrish, FL
106
Followers
552
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parrish, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Parrish, FLPosted by
Parrish (FL) Weather Channel

Parrish Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parrish: Saturday, August 14: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 15: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while

Comments / 0

Community Policy