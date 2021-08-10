Cancel
Groveland, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Groveland

Posted by 
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(GROVELAND, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Groveland Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Groveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bNDH8Ym00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland, FL
