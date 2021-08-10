Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, OH

A rainy Tuesday in Milford — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Milford (OH) Weather Channel
Milford (OH) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(MILFORD, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Milford Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bNDH6nK00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Milford, OH
202
Followers
550
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Milford, OHPosted by
Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Milford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milford: Friday, August 13: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Saturday, August 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 15: Mostly sunny during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy