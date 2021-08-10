Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chalmette, LA

Sun forecast for Chalmette — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel
Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(CHALMETTE, LA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Chalmette, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalmette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bNDGzdd00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel

Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel

Chalmette, LA
175
Followers
547
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Chalmette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy