Greenville, MI

Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville (MI) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bNDGyku00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenville, MI
Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(GREENVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

