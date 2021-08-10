Weather Forecast For Greenville

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



