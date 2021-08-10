Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
