Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delcambre, LA

2021 Delcambre Shrimp Festival canceled

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAc3K_0bNDGwzS00

The 2021 Delcambre Shrimp Festival has been canceled.

Festival organizers made the decision Sunday night following a meeting.

The five-day festival was scheduled to start on August 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors say they "will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022."

The Board of Directors issued the following letter about the cancellation:

Yet again we find ourselves facing the hardships COVID-19 has imposed on everyone. It is with a very heavy heart that I write this letter, but after careful consideration and deliberation, we the board of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival felt that it was in the best interest to cancel this year’s festival. We as a board could not see ourselves putting the well-being of our valued volunteers, community members, and annual festival patrons in harms way in the wake of the COVID-19 uptick not only in our community but our state as well.

Each year we pride ourselves with putting on one of the best festivals Louisiana has to offer. We as a board realized that there was no possible way, we could have given you a festival that would have been to our standards, which as many of you know are very high standards. This was not an easy decision especially after all the hard work that has already gone into the planning of this year’s festival.

To our sponsors we thank each one of you for your continued support and hope that you will continue to support us in the future. To our residents and neighboring communities that patronize our festival, as well as our visiting friends we are sorry, but it is out of concern for each an everyone of you that we have come to this difficult decision again this year.

We have an obligation to give back to our community which the platform upon which our festival was founded. Trust me when I say this is not the end, we will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022. So, until then everyone please stay safe.

Board of Directors
Delcambre Shrimp Festival

————

With larger festivals in Louisiana beginning to cancel their events for 2021, KATC's Eman Boyd got the answers on what the festival season could possibly look like in Acadiana.

Acadiana festivals in limbo during fourth COVID-19 surge

Acadiana festivals in limbo during fourth COVID-19 surge

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delcambre, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Society
Delcambre, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Delcambre, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Delcambre, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Volunteers#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
Rayne, LAPosted by
KATC News

Creole Renaissance Festival canceled for 2021

The Creole Renaissance Festival in Rayne has been canceled for 2021. Organizers say that after exploring all viable options event organizers have come to the conclusion that the recent COVID-19 resurgence has posed too much of a threat for the committee to safely organize and execute the events slated for September.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Rhythms on the River canceled

LAFAYETTE, La. – Rhythms on the River has canceled its 2021 Fall Season because of Louisiana’s current health crisis with the pandemic. ------------------------------------------------------------
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

Community health fair held in New Iberia

From 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., residents had the chance to receive information about health resources in the community. COVID-19 testing and vaccines were also available. Organizers distributed school supplies to the younger citizens in attendance.
FestivalPosted by
KATC News

French Quarter Fest canceled

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. announced Friday that the festival is canceled. The festival had been rescheduled from the spring to September 30 - October 2, 2021. "After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, we concluded this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community," says Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. "We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022 for French Quarter Festival!"
CollegesPosted by
KATC News

Edwards announces incentive for college student vaccination

Governor Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced Shot For 100 , a new vaccine incentive program that will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine at participating institutions of higher education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy