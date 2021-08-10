Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hubert, NC

Hubert Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HUBERT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bNDGtLH00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Hubert, NC
132
Followers
556
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hubert, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hubert, NCPosted by
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HUBERT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hubert. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hubert, NCPosted by
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Hubert — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HUBERT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hubert. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy