Port Wentworth, GA

Port Wentworth Weather Forecast

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

PORT WENTWORTH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bNDGoAs00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Port Wentworth, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Posted by
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Port Wentworth

(PORT WENTWORTH, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Wentworth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

