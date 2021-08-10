Pleasant Prairie Weather Forecast

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.