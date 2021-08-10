Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Felton, DE

Weather Forecast For Felton

Posted by 
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

FELTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bNDGfEL00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton, DE
115
Followers
554
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Felton, DEPosted by
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Felton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Felton: Sunday, August 15: Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
Makawao, HIPosted by
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Sunday, August 15: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered rain showers during the
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:
Leechburg, PAPosted by
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Leechburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leechburg: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, August 18:
Clinton, MAPosted by
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel

Clinton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clinton: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers

Comments / 0

Community Policy